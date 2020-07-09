Sen. Blackburn Says Rep. Ilhan Omar Should Resign After Calling for Dismantling of U.S. Economic, Political Systems

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) should resign after the representative called for the “dismantling” of the U.S. “economy and political systems.”
Omar made the remark during a speech Tuesday to the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, The Daily Wire reported.
“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality. We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”
The GOP War Room posted video of Omar’s speech here.
In response, Blackburn tweeted, “Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.”
Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.https://t.co/ujBGxbWXtR
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 7, 2020
Last month, Omar demanded dismantling the police force in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, CBN News reported.
“You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root,” she said at the time. “What you can do is rebuild, and so this is our opportunity.”
Omar was unable to say what would happen if the police department was dismantled, The Tennessee Star reported.
“What takes its place?” CNN host Jake Tapper asked the congresswoman. “Who investigates crimes? Who arrests criminals? What happens?”
“Yeah, so, Minneapolis unanimously just voted on a resolution that will engage the community on a one-year process of what happens as we go through the process of dismantling the department and starting anew,” Omar replied.
On Tuesday, Blackburn said she signed on as a co-sponsor of the Ending Taxpayer Funding of Anarchy Act to restrict federal funding of jurisdictions that abdicate their constitutional duty to their citizens to uphold the rule of law and provide police, fire or emergency medical services.
“Anarchist jurisdictions – like sanctuary cities – encourage lawlessness and mob rule at the expense of law-abiding citizens,” Blackburn said. “Cities that do not act to quell the anarchy we are seeing in places like Seattle’s CHAZ should not receive the same federal funding as cooperative cities that abide by the rule of law.”
