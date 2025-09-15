Long-Term Unemployment at Post-Pandemic High, Straining Workers and Economy

Washington Post

More Americans are facing stretches of unemployment of six months or more, a worrisome sign for the U.S. economy.

More than 1 in 4 workers without jobs have been unemployed for at least half a year, new data shows. That number is a post-pandemic high and a level typically only seen during periods of economic turmoil.

In all, more than 1.9 million Americans had been unemployed “long term” in August, meaning they have been out of work for 27 weeks or more, a critical cliff when it comes to finding a job. That’s nearly double the 1 million people who were in a similar position in early 2023.